Work completed on new community garden for Woodley’s shopping precinct

Work on a new community garden in Woodley precinct has been completed, with a raised brick wall installed around the four trees outside Waitrose, near the Crockhamwell Road car park.

The completion comes just in time for non-essential shops to reopen.

The paving slabs around the trees have now been removed, which should solve the problem of the roots dislodging the slabs and creating a potential trip hazard.

The project was a joint initiative between Woodley Town Council, the Town Centre Management Initiative and Wokingham Borough Council.

The brick wall was the preferred option following feedback from residents.

New seating will be installed in the area for visitors to the town centre by the town council, as well as a notice board in the same style as those in Woodford Park.

Pedestrians will still be able to walk on either side of this new garden to move between shops.

Now the site will be handed over from the borough council’s contractor to the town council, which will plant up the area.

The plants and vegetation to be installed in the garden has yet to be decided with current thoughts of a school community garden, a variety of grasses or even the use of moss to absorb carbon from the atmosphere or a mixture of both.