Work on new cycleway from Coppid Beech roundabout to town centre begins Monday

A NEW cycleway will be built, starting next week — for people travelling to and from Wokingham.

The new route will link the Coppid Beech roundabout and the town centre, in the hopes of reducing congestion and providing a safe, sustainable route of travel.

Work will begin on Monday, May 25 and will be completed in 11 phases, starting from Rances Lane, working towards Coppid Beech roundabout and then back up towards St Crispin’s School.

It will take place on the road into Wokingham first, before switching over to the road out of town.

And in some places, the road will be altered to create a wider footpath and cycleway for safe use by pedestrians and cyclists.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport at Wokingham Borough Council, said: “Providing cycling infrastructure in key locations is one way to encourage residents to get out of their cars and choose more sustainable transport options like bikes.

“More and more of our residents are enjoying cycling, so we want to be able to provide the infrastructure for them to do this easily, as families.

“By having cycleways like this one along the A329, providing a seamless route into Wokingham town centre, means our residents will be able to ride easily between their homes, shops and other key locations.”

For most of the project the central islands and hatched areas along London Road will be removed so traffic can flow both ways easily.

By doing this, the council said they have removed the need for lane closures or temporary traffic lights, as far as possible.

It is hoped the new cycleway can be constructed while creating as little congestion as possible.

But some work will begin under temporary lights until Monday, June 22 when the islands are removed.

Once it is completed, the new route links Newbury, Reading, Wokingham, Bracknell and Ascot – forming a new National Cycle Route (NCN422).

It will fulfil the council’s commitment to provide a portion of the new national cycle route between Reading and Windsor Great Park. And the whole project received significant funding support from the Thames Valley Local Enterprise Partnership.

Cllr Jorgensen added: “We’d like to thank our residents for their patience while we carry out this construction work. We are doing our best to keep disruption to a minimum alongside our contractor. I can’t wait to see residents making the most of the new part of the A329 cycleway later this year.”

Works will conform to Government and construction industry guidance on social distancing due to Covid-19.

Residents who live in the area have received letters in advance of the work to let them know what’s happening.

The works will also include resurfacing of the road, at the end of the programme, which will involve some overnight closures of the road – this is expected to be in late summer or early autumn.

