Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth to team up with Pauly Zarb for Finchampstead fundraiser

Saturday's event will raise funds for The Link Visiting Scheme

HE’S THE football league’s longest serving manager, he’s helping lead his team on a promotion push and he’s also a pretty fine singer.

Gareth Ainsworth is teaming up with Wokingham music legend for an evening of chat, music and more all to help a local charity.

The event, An Evening With Gareth Ainsworth, will be held at Finchampstead Memorial Hall in The Village from 7.30pm on Saturday, March 7.

Gareth is the manager of Wycombe Wanderers and the club’s head of media and marketing, Matt Cecil, will lead an interview before he teams up with Pauly to perform.

Tickets cost £15 plus a booking fee, and proceeds will go towards the work of befriending charity The Link Visiting Scheme. Drinks and food will be available to purchase on the evening.

For more details, or to book, log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/thelink