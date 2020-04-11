Yes, your rainbows bring sunshine to NHS workers

WINDOWS, pavements and walls across the borough are adorned with rainbows created as a thank you to NHS and other keyworkers.

Children have created the colourful displays, often with messages thanking the NHS, as a way of acknowledging the efforts of those on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

And with the pressures on healthcare staff at this time, not least with the lack of PPE equipment, the pictures play an important role in helping the teams know their efforts are not being taken for granted.

Alongside the pretty pictures, many households across the country have been coming out of their homes at 8pm on Thursdays to take part in a round of applause for keyworkers.

And they are being appreciated by the staff.

Steve McManus, Chief Executive of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said: “When I do my walk around the wards at the hospital, and also our other Trust sites, the staff are all telling me how lovely it is to see so many rainbows as they travel to and from work.

“It is these many little acts of kindness and thoughtfulness that are giving us all a bit of a boost through this very difficult situation.

“I would like to say a really big thank you to everyone who has taken the time to create some fantastic rainbows.

“They are giving us a ray of hope and a show of solidarity for the NHS which is very welcome at the moment.”

