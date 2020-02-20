Yiadom wants Royals to kick on and get back-to-back wins

READING FC full-back Andy Yiadom says that Saturday’s trip to Elland Road will be a big game for the club.

Royals are heading to Leeds on the back of a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday last Saturday, and are hoping to emulate the same form, but Yiadom is not taking Leeds for granted.

“They’ve obviously a good team and they’re doing extremely well, so everyone’s looking forward to going up there,” he says.

After his recent knee injury, Yiadom said he is “excited and happy to be back” and knows what the target is this weekend.

He said: “We’re trying to get some points on the board here with back-to-back wins.

“You try and kick on, you don’t just want to end the season being in the middle of the table. You want to try and win as many games as possible.”

He had been injured last year playing against Birmingham City, where Reading lost 3-2.

While Yiadom was recovering, he was at every game cheering for Reading FC.

He saw the team do well in those months, and said: “that gave me a little bit more encouragement and persistence to get fit”.

Now back on the pitch, Yiadom said that he enjoys the atmosphere of games: “As a squad we create a good energy, and the people that are at Madejski sing their hearts out and that doesn’t go unrecognised.

“We really appreciate that. Even in Sheffield and (going to) Leeds they come up to support us”.

Spirits are reportedly high as the Royals prepare for Saturday’s match against Leeds.

The full-back said he hopes “for the whole team to put in a good performance and hopefully come back with something good”.

Yiadom added: “There is a spring around the changing room, and in training. We’re looking forward to the game against Leeds.

“We just want to go there and put in the same energy as we would put into playing against any team in the top three”.

There have been some concerns this week over ticket prices for away fans, as they are being asked to pay £39 to watch the game.

Yiadom is promising that the team will put on a show for the supporters. He said: “we’ll go out and try to give our all to the fans that have made it”.