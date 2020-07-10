You have escaped lockdown, but can you escape from Bracknell?

The countdown has begun for the opening of a Bracknell escape room experience.

Puzzalogical Escape Rooms, based on Easthampstead Works, will unlock its doors for the first time on Sunday, August 1.

The new immersive experience will feature three rooms filled with different games and puzzles which contestants will have one hour to solve.

Co-founder of the business, Debbie Gibbons said: “We’re really looking forward to opening and welcoming our first teams to the venue.

“My husband Nathan and I developed this idea using skills from our individual professions.

“Nathan owns the painting studio upstairs and we wanted to make use of the basement at the bottom of the building.

“As I run events and he is highly creative we agreed an escape room would be a good use of the space.”

But the duo’s vision hasn’t become a reality on its own.

Following a post from the pair, members of the We Love Bracknell community Facebook page came together to transform the space from a basement to an entertainment venue.

Ms Gibbons said: “The response we received on Facebook was fantastic.

“We’ve had so many locals give up their time to help us prepare the rooms for opening.

“A special thanks goes to Richard who has been a huge help with the building, and Adrian who has helped us with the electronics.

“A team from Santander also came down to help with painting, and others have done tip runs for us.”

The owner added: “We were set to open in time for the Easter Holidays but, as for many businesses, this was put on hold due to the virus.”

“This has made us even more excited to open next month.”

The advised age limit for gamers is 10+ and adult supervision is required for children under 16.

A minimum of two people is required for each team and a maximum of six people until government restrictions on social distancing are eased.

Safety measures including hand sanitising stations, isolated waiting rooms and deep cleaning between sessions have also been implemented.

To book your slot in the escape rooms log on to www.puzzalogical.co.uk.

Win an escape room experience

You could also win an escape room experience for 6 people by entering the giveaway on The Wokingham Paper’s social media pages. Competition opens at 6pm on Thursday, July 9 and closes at 6pm on Thursday, July 16.