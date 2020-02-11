Young scientists invited to take part in half-term roadshow

A SPECIAL science event is coming to Earley just in time for half-term.

The Family Science Roadshow will be held at the Earley CResCent Resource Centre from 10am and 2pm

on Wednesday, February 19.

Aimed at children aged four to 12, it includes the science of slime, a look at plastic in the ocean, the science behind gases and how to make volcanoes.

The event will be led by scientists from Reading Scientific Services Ltd, including STEM ambassadors (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

All equipment and protective clothing will be provided.

It is only open to residents of RG1, RG2, RG4, RG6 and RG41 and excludes those who have already undertaken a family learning course at the Crescent Centre after 1st July 2019.

Places must be booked and cost £12 per family, with a maximum of two children per adult.

For more details, or to reserve a place, call 0118 921 0555 or email earleycrescent@btconnect.com