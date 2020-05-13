Young writers invited to create their own fairy tales for new contest

A WRITING challenge has been created by Igniting Writing, Wokingham Library’s teen creative writing club.

The competition is open to anyone aged 11-18 that enjoys writing stories or could benefit from creative writing sessions as part of their home schooling.

To enter the Igniting Writing fairy tale contest follow the rules below:

All entries must centre around creating your own fairy tale. You can interpret the fairy tale theme however you like and draw influence from other genres and existing fairy tales, but the piece you write must be an original fairy tale of your own creation.

All entries must be 2,000 words or less. This includes the title and any subtitles you decide to use.

Entries can be short stories, an extract from a longer story, a poem, a screenplay or whatever style of writing takes your fancy. Just bear in mind that the limit is one entry per person.

All entries must be rated PG. This means no swearing, nudity, overly graphic gore and that sort of thing.

All entries must be your own original work – in other words, no ripping off another writer.

All entries must be submitted before the contest end date on Sunday, May 24 at 11pm.

To submit your entry, post it to www.facebook.com/groups/ignitingwriting or www.twitter.com/ignitingwriting

The club has been running since 2014, with more than 100 members attending our regular creative writing sessions at Wokingham Library.

The group has also been invited to lead creative writing taster session events at many schools across Berkshire, including The Holt School.