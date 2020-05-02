Youngsters invited to join Wokingham’s virtual origami club

A Virtual Origami Club is being run by Wokingham Borough Libraries to help keep children busy during lockdown.

Every week, youngsters are practicing the Japanese art of paper folding, creating various themed sculptures.

Themes have included Easter, “Create a Pond scene” and Dinosaurs over the last few weeks.

Young Star Wars fans can look forward to celebrating May 4, chosen for the pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you”. The library is asking children to create a piece of Star Wars themed origami.

An Easter basket created by Wokingham Borough Libraries’ origami club

The virtual club has received highly positive feedback, with children enjoying having a focused and calming activity to get stuck into.

One child said: “It was great to use the basket we made on our Easter egg hunt in the garden.”

To share your work, email a photo to libraries@wokingham.gov.uk or tag Wokingham Borough Libraries on Facebook.

