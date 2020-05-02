The Wokingham Paper

Youngsters invited to join Wokingham’s virtual origami club

by Angela Garwood0
Wokingham origami club

A Virtual Origami Club is being run by Wokingham Borough Libraries to help keep children busy during lockdown.

Every week, youngsters are practicing the Japanese art of paper folding, creating various themed sculptures. 

Themes have included Easter, “Create a Pond scene” and Dinosaurs over the last few weeks.
Young Star Wars fans can look forward to celebrating May 4, chosen for the pun on the catchphrase “May the Force be with you” as “May the Fourth be with you”. The library is asking children to create a piece of Star Wars themed origami. 

Wokingham origami club
An Easter basket created by Wokingham Borough Libraries’ origami club

The virtual club has received highly positive feedback, with children enjoying having a focused and calming activity to get stuck into.

One child said: “It was great to use the basket we made on our Easter egg hunt in the garden.” 

To share your work, email a photo to libraries@wokingham.gov.uk or tag Wokingham Borough Libraries on Facebook.

Related posts

Promise Inclusion launch new name and branding

Jess Warren

Brian takes up the chains at Earley Town Council

Phil Creighton

WOKINGHAM LOCAL PLAN: How will rest of borough fare under proposals?

Jess Warren

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.